04.06.2024 11:15:00

2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

While AI chip makers are the most obvious beneficiaries of the AI revolution, AI is acting as a tailwind for countless other companies as well. Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are benefiting in different ways, and both stocks look like great buy-and-hold opportunities.As powerful AI chips fill data centers, fast and efficient networking becomes critical. Unlike many other types of workloads, AI workloads require powerful processing and involve extreme amounts of data. Particularly for AI-training jobs, that data must move quickly between nodes. Stringing together thousands of powerful GPUs won't get you very far if those GPUs are hobbled by data-throughput issues.Arista Networks has emerged as a critical networking provider for cloud giants scaling up their AI capacities. Microsoft and Meta Platforms combined accounted for 39% of the company's revenue in fiscal 2023. While this customer concentration is a risk, it's also a sign that Arista is leading the way in the AI networking market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 465,00 0,00% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX klar schwächer -- DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen