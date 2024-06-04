|
04.06.2024 11:15:00
2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
While AI chip makers are the most obvious beneficiaries of the AI revolution, AI is acting as a tailwind for countless other companies as well. Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are benefiting in different ways, and both stocks look like great buy-and-hold opportunities.As powerful AI chips fill data centers, fast and efficient networking becomes critical. Unlike many other types of workloads, AI workloads require powerful processing and involve extreme amounts of data. Particularly for AI-training jobs, that data must move quickly between nodes. Stringing together thousands of powerful GPUs won't get you very far if those GPUs are hobbled by data-throughput issues.Arista Networks has emerged as a critical networking provider for cloud giants scaling up their AI capacities. Microsoft and Meta Platforms combined accounted for 39% of the company's revenue in fiscal 2023. While this customer concentration is a risk, it's also a sign that Arista is leading the way in the AI networking market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 465,00
|0,00%