30.01.2024 16:00:00
2 AI Stocks to Buy Before the Nasdaq Composite Surges in 2024
The Nasdaq Composite posted a return of 43.4% in 2023, one of the few times that the index has seen such impressive single-year growth. A good portion of this growth can be attributed to the phenomenal performance of artificial intelligence-powered technology stocks that are a part of the index. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are fast becoming integral parts of our daily lives through areas such as autonomous driving, claims processing, and telehealth. It's safe to say that AI is no passing fad, but a theme that will remain relevant for the upcoming decade. Coupled with increasing optimism for the U.S. economy and cooling inflation in 2024, many AI stocks may again rally in 2024.This could propel another major surge in the Nasdaq Composite in 2024. That's why now may be a good time to open small positions in stocks such as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
