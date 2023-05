2 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the release of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022, interest in AI technology has surged -- with America's biggest tech companies racing to claim a slice of the action. And it isn't hard to see why. According to data cited by Statista, the market could grow 20-fold to almost $2 trillion by 2030, making it a potentially transformational opportunity for businesses that can make the cut. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are already massive players in the tech world and appear to have what it takes to succeed in AI. Let's discuss why they could have a place in your investment portfolio. Since its founding in 1998, Alphabet's Google has been the go-to platform for people searching for information on the internet. And it has leveraged its niche to create the world's largest digital advertising company. Some investors are now worried that its moat could soon be eroded by generative AI rivals like ChatGPT, which can fulfill a similar role. But this could be more of an opportunity than a challenge.