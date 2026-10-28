The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.10.2026 20:37:00

2 AI Stocks to Buy if the Market Sells Off Before Year-End

The broader stock market has been resilient this year despite significant problems, including geopolitical tensions and a challenging macroeconomic landscape. However, it is still possible that equities will experience a sell-off by the end of the year. Long-term investors need not worry too much about that. Stock market downturns happen fairly regularly, and they typically offer astute investors the opportunity to pick up shares of great companies on the dip.

And with many people fearing that the market is overvalued right now due to pricey artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, a sell-off might make some AI companies much more attractive. With that said, let's consider two AI stocks to buy if there is a market downturn by year-end: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende geben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen