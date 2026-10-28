2 AI Stocks to Buy if the Market Sells Off Before Year-End

The broader stock market has been resilient this year despite significant problems, including geopolitical tensions and a challenging macroeconomic landscape. However, it is still possible that equities will experience a sell-off by the end of the year. Long-term investors need not worry too much about that. Stock market downturns happen fairly regularly, and they typically offer astute investors the opportunity to pick up shares of great companies on the dip.

And with many people fearing that the market is overvalued right now due to pricey artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, a sell-off might make some AI companies much more attractive. With that said, let's consider two AI stocks to buy if there is a market downturn by year-end: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

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