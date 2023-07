2 AI Stocks Up Over 100% This Year That I Would Still Buy

When OpenAI's ChatGPT inspired a heated public discussion of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI tools, it also lit a fire under many AI -related stocks. Some have raced faster and higher than they should have, setting the overvalued stocks up for a sharp price correction over the next year or two.But there's a flip side, too. A couple of AI stocks have doubled year to date -- and I think they look like tremendous buys even after that dramatic rush.So let me show you why I want to buy more Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) after a 108% gain in 2023, and why Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) strikes me as an interesting new idea even with a seven-month tailwind of 145% at its back.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel