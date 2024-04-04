|
04.04.2024 12:30:00
2 AI Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Still Jump by More Than 50%
Many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been soaring in value over the past year and their high valuations mean there may not be a whole lot of upside left. While they may still generate good returns, at high prices, investors are effectively paying for a lot of future growth. And that can make many AI stocks risky buys because if their growth doesn't pan out, their valuations could crumble.But according to Wall Street's price targets, two stocks that still have plenty of upside left in the near term are BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU). Are these AI stocks as attractive as they appear to be, and are they worth investing in today? Let's take a closer look.According to Wall Street, BigBear.ai could jump by more than 50% over the next year or so as multiple analysts have set price targets of $3 and higher for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 422,00
|-0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.