2 AI Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Still Jump by More Than 50%

Many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been soaring in value over the past year and their high valuations mean there may not be a whole lot of upside left. While they may still generate good returns, at high prices, investors are effectively paying for a lot of future growth. And that can make many AI stocks risky buys because if their growth doesn't pan out, their valuations could crumble.But according to Wall Street's price targets, two stocks that still have plenty of upside left in the near term are BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU). Are these AI stocks as attractive as they appear to be, and are they worth investing in today? Let's take a closer look.According to Wall Street, BigBear.ai could jump by more than 50% over the next year or so as multiple analysts have set price targets of $3 and higher for the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel