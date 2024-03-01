|
01.03.2024 11:13:00
2 AI Stocks With 29% or More Upside, According to These Wall Street Analysts
Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) is exploding, and the $208 billion global market for AI is projected to exceed $1.8 trillion by 2030, according to Statista. That's a lot of wealth creation coming down the pike. Investors looking for wealth-building stocks would be wise to check out the leaders of this emerging opportunity.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are two leading tech stocks that Wall Street is increasingly bullish on. Shares of AMD and Alphabet are up 126% and 57%, respectively, over the last year, trouncing the 40% return of the Nasdaq Composite. Stocks that outperform coming out of a market correction like the one in 2022 can be forward indicators of which companies are likely to outperform in the new bull market.Here's why these two stocks are poised for market-beating gains from these highs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!