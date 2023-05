2 AI Stocks With 31% and 20% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an overwhelmingly hot topic on Wall Street this year. Companies can't stop talking about AI on earnings calls, and investors are piling into AI stocks, trying to grab a piece of the future.Finding a good deal can be tricky during times like this, but it's not impossible. Arguably, two companies critical to AI's growth over the coming years could still have room to run and are hiding in plain sight. One pick-and-shovel AI stock and an unloved tech giant could level up your portfolio. Here's why.Training and operating AI models is a tremendous undertaking. ChatGPT requires a staggering amount of computing power. Just running the model costs approximately $700,000 each day. AI's long-term growth will almost assuredly create a lot of demand for semiconductor chips, and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest chip manufacturer.Continue reading