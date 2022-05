2 Ancillary Cannabis Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The downward trend for markets so far this year has had a disproportionate impact on cannabis stocks. The S&P 500 index is down more than 12% this year, but cannabis ETFs AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis and EFTMG Alternative Harvest are down more than 36% and 26%, respectively. That's disconcerting for investors, but mixed in with all that bad news is an opportunity to buy in on solid cannabis companies whose shares are depressed but have strong financials.NewLake Capital Partners (OTC: NLCP) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) are ancillary cannabis companies. They don't hold licenses for cultivating, producing, manufacturing, selling, transporting, or distributing cannabis products, but they benefit from the money made by cannabis producers.Take the long-term view: The global cannabis market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.04% through 2028, growing to be a $197.74 billion business by that time, according to a study by Fortune Business Insights. It makes sense to invest in companies that are strong financially and well positioned to benefit from that growth.Continue reading