|
25.03.2024 10:59:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April
The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 10.5% in 2024 so far, and it's on track to enter April near an all-time high. However, that doesn't mean there is an absence of opportunities for those looking to buy stocks.According to a prediction by the researchers at Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime will cost the world $9.5 trillion in 2024. Research firm McKinsey & Company predicts the corporate sector will spend approximately $213 billion on cybersecurity this year to combat those threats, a figure it says is grossly inadequate.McKinsey believes companies should be spending up to $2 trillion per year, collectively. That spending gap will likely contract in the coming years as cyberattacks cause more financial and reputational damage to businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!