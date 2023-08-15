|
15.08.2023 11:21:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and 1 High-Yield AI Dividend Stock to Avoid
Wall Street offers few, if any, guarantees. But among the short list of perceived certainties is investors' desire to flock to next-big-thing trends. At the moment, nothing is captivating investors' attention quite like the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).In simple terms, AI involves the use of software and systems to handle tasks normally overseen by humans. What makes AI so special is the incorporation of machine learning, which is what allows software and systems to "learn" and evolve over time. In other words, AI can make the workplace more efficient from a production and creative standpoint. It's why PwC believes AI can provide a $15.7 trillion lift to the global economy by 2030, with the biggest positive impacts being seen in China and North America. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 214,00
|-1,03%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.