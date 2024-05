2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dow Stocks Billionaire Investors Have Been Buying Hand Over Fist Since 2024 Began

This coming Sunday, May 26, will mark the 128th "birthday" for Wall Street's most iconic stock index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).When the Dow was first introduced in 1896, it was comprised of 12 predominantly industrial companies. Today, it's a mix of 30 time-tested, multinational businesses from an assortment of sectors and industries.While the Dow Jones has historically been viewed as a home for mature businesses that deliver modest growth and a quarterly dividend, ongoing changes to the index have shifted its representation. Though some of its components absolutely fit the bill as predictable, low-volatility businesses with market-topping yields (e.g., Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble), growth stocks are now also a notable part of this ageless index.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel