|
09.06.2024 09:51:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETFs to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
The artificial intelligence (AI) hype has been on overdrive for the past 18 months. While AI has been around for years, recent advances in the technology mean AI is still very much in its infancy in terms of investment potential.Investors should expect plenty more changes over the coming years with some companies moving up into the limelight while others fizzle out, unable to keep pace with competition. That leaves many investors interested in this sector wondering how to pinpoint the winning AI stocks that will remain winners long-term.Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are buckets of individual stocks that trade under one ticker symbol, could be the answer. The diversification they offer means you don't have to pick specific winners, which benefits investors looking to capture the upside of artificial intelligence (AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!