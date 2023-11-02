|
02.11.2023 10:03:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks That Can Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2030
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a burning hot investment theme in 2023. Although this transformative technology has been in development for decades, its huge investment potential has now become all too apparent.Nevertheless, investors must exercise caution in managing their risks when participating in this long-term trend. Hence, instead of opting for stocks with unproven AI-based products and services, investors should consider smaller stakes in tech titans such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Both of these companies have made major strides in their AI ambitions and have deep pockets to fund future research and development for AI initiatives.Here's why I believe that these two companies are well positioned to cross the $2 trillion market capitalization milestone by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.23
|Apple verliert mit iPhone Kampf um Marktführerschaft auf wichtigem chinesischen Markt (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Apple-Chef Tim Cook verkauft Aktienpaket in Millionenhöhe - Was das für Apple-Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Projekt Titan: Diese Autokonzerne kommen als potenzielle Partner für das Apple Car in Frage (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.23
|Technologiepionier Steve Jobs: Das Leben des Apple Gründers (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.23
|Apple-Aktie nahe einer technischen Korrektur: Deshalb hebt Wedbush-Analyst Dan Ives trotzdem den Daumen für Apple (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.23
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.23
|Deshalb ist Apple beim KI-Thema noch zurückhaltend - und was noch kommen könnte (finanzen.at)