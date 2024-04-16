|
16.04.2024 10:55:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for Great Long-Term Potential
Artificial intelligence (AI) has caught the eye of investors because of its potential to transform many industries, and the biggest impact could be in the area of healthcare. That's because this technology could solve the No. 1 problem of drug development, the lengthy time it takes to bring a candidate from drawing board to commercialization. And it could result in better drugs and medical devices, leading to better patient outcomes.All of this means companies leading the way may see their earnings explode higher over time. On top of this, the AI in healthcare market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 48% to reach $148 billion by 2029, according to Markets and Markets research, meaning we're just at the start of this exciting story. Ready to get in on the most promising players early? Then consider these two AI in healthcare stocks to buy and hold for their great long-term potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!