|
31.08.2023 11:40:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Down 13% and 58% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Accelerating interest in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major spark for the stock market in 2023. While it's far from being the first hot tech trend to get investors revved up, it would be an absolute mistake to write off this year's AI explosion as a flash in the pan. The AI revolution has only just begun, and it stands to deliver incredible profits for those who back the right companies. With that in mind, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think investors can score wins by building positions in promising AI stocks Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Parkev Tatevosian (Alphabet): Given all the hype around AI already this year, it isn't easy to find discounted stocks that will benefit significantly from the technology's potential. Market participants quickly pounced on all sorts of companies that utilize AI. Alphabet stock, for instance, is trading about 13% off its all-time high. And yet, the stock is still an excellent value right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|29,23
|1,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.