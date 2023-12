2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Down 46.5% and 54% to Buy Now

No doubt about it, artificial intelligence (AI) is this year's hottest trend. But its impact is still just starting to be felt. Investors are still at the outset of a revolutionary technology shift, and some magnificent AI stocks continue to trade at big discounts despite the market's surging interest in the new tech movement.Two Motley Fool contributors have identified AI stocks that look like great investments -- one that AI investors have almost certainly heard of, and another name that's flying under the radar. Read on to see why they believe investing in these artificial intelligence stocks would be a great move.Parkev Tatevosian: Despite the incredible popularity of artificial intelligence, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), one of the leading companies in AI, is selling at a price that is 54% off its high. The company has done an excellent job growing revenue and progressing toward profitability on the bottom line. Admittedly, despite the price decrease, the valuation is not cheap, but it has earned a premium due to its performance. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel