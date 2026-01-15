Real Estate Aktie
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Poised to Run in 2026 and Beyond
Top technology companies that are meeting the demand for chips and other artificial intelligence compute requirements have delivered excellent returns to investors over the past few years.Leading data center operators are estimated to spend more than $500 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, according to Goldman Sachs. However, over the long term, this spending could increase substantially. Research from McKinsey shows that data centers may require $7 trillion to meet demand for compute power by 2030.This is very bullish for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT). Here's why these stocks are poised to reach new highs in 2026, with more gains coming in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
