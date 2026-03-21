Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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21.03.2026 10:12:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Quietly Outperforming Micron Technology in 2026 With 76% and 82% Gains
Micron Technology has been one of the top performers on the stock market in 2026, with its shares rising an impressive 62% this year, as of this writing. The memory specialist's share price rally is driven by a terrific increase in revenue and earnings, and the good news is that it can sustain its growth.Even with its strong showing, Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) have outperformed Micron this year. While Lumentum is up 90% in 2026, Western Digital has posted an 77% gain.Importantly, both these tech stocks are likely to soar higher as each should benefit from lucrative artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled growth trends. Let's take a closer look at the catalysts that could send them soaring.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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