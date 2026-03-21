Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.03.2026 10:12:00

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Quietly Outperforming Micron Technology in 2026 With 76% and 82% Gains

Micron Technology has been one of the top performers on the stock market in 2026, with its shares rising an impressive 62% this year, as of this writing. The memory specialist's share price rally is driven by a terrific increase in revenue and earnings, and the good news is that it can sustain its growth.Even with its strong showing, Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) have outperformed Micron this year. While Lumentum is up 90% in 2026, Western Digital has posted an 77% gain.Importantly, both these tech stocks are likely to soar higher as each should benefit from lucrative artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled growth trends. Let's take a closer look at the catalysts that could send them soaring.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Nachrichten