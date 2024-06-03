|
03.06.2024 14:07:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Be the Next Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has capitalized on the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology like no other company, grabbing an almost monopolistic position in the booming market for AI chips and witnessing phenomenal growth in its revenue and earnings that has been rewarded handsomely by the market.Shares of the graphics card specialist have shot up 115% in 2024 as of this writing. More importantly, Nvidia's rally seems here to stay, as the company's latest results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 tell us. The company's dominant position in the AI chip market helped it crush Wall Street's expectations and deliver super guidance for the current quarter.More specifically, Nvidia's $28 billion revenue guidance for fiscal Q2 means that its revenue could double once again in the current quarter as compared to the year-ago period. The company is clocking such roaring growth because of its 90%-plus share of the AI chip market, as well as its terrific pricing power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!