2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

A boom in artificial intelligence (AI) kicked off last year and has shown no signs of slowing. The nearly $200 billion industry is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% until at least 2030. That trajectory would see the market hit close to $2 trillion before the end of the decade.AI can potentially boost countless industries, from healthcare to consumer tech, education, e-commerce, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and much more. With growth catalysts across multiple sectors, it could be one of the smartest moves to dedicate a portion of your portfolio to AI and profit from its long-term development.As the world's first- and fourth-most valuable companies, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two attractive options. These companies are heavily investing in AI and have secured powerful roles in the market, with one leading the software side of AI and the other dominating hardware.