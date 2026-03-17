17.03.2026 20:39:00

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Finding stocks that have the potential to set you up for life is no easy task. Currently, there's no better place to find that type of massive upside potential in the stock market than in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. For investors looking to maximize their returns, I'm incredibly bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Although they've delivered strong gains already in recent years, I can think of few better stocks to buy than these two.Image source: Getty Images.Although the market may be growing a bit wary about the vast sums of money being spent on AI infrastructure, the reality is that the hyperscalers cannot afford to underspend. Right now, less than 20% of all businesses are using AI, according to research done by The Motley Fool. AI resources are still generally hard to come by, so there's clearly a need to continue spending more on AI computing capacity because demand now isn't even close to what it's expected to be a few years down the road.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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