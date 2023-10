2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Everyone's Missing Out On

Tech investors will probably remember 2023 as the year that artificial intelligence (AI) became a primary focus of investors. Thanks to ChatGPT, investors bought into stocks that leveraged AI for growth. To this end, a new bull market began in stocks like Nvidia and Palantir, and many non-tech stocks touted their AI strategies.Still, some AI stocks have attracted comparatively little coverage, even though AI may have significantly improved their value proposition. Knowing this, more investors should take a closer look at Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).Indeed, an increasing number of language students turn to Duolingo for free learning. Although those lessons primarily revolve around learning languages, the company has also added math and reading lessons.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel