01.03.2024 14:30:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2024
The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has gained 7% within the first two months of 2024, and it won't be surprising to see it jump higher as the year progresses, thanks to the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI).AI stocks have played a big role in boosting the Nasdaq-100 in the past year, sending the index up nearly 54% as its components, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), have delivered stunning gains of 233% and 181%, respectively. History suggests that the Nasdaq-100 tends to jump 24% on average following a year in which it achieved gains of 40% or more.So, it won't be surprising to see the Nasdaq jump higher in 2024, especially considering the latest results from Nvidia and Meta Platforms. Let's look at the reasons why these two tech giants are all set to boost the Nasdaq and also check why now will be a good time to buy them.
