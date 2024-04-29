|
29.04.2024 16:45:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You a Fortune
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is widely regarded as one of the most prescient business leaders. From his perch atop the financial services powerhouse, Dimon can see trends develop before most others.In his annual letter to shareholders published earlier this month, Dimon urged investors to prepare for the coming impact of artificial intelligence (AI).While we do not know the full effect or the precise rate at which AI will change our business -- or how it will affect society at large -- we are completely convinced the consequences will be extraordinary and possibly as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years: Think the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing and the Internet, among others.
