31.05.2024 11:45:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You a Millionaire
Fortunes will be made by investors who can identify tomorrow's winners in artificial intelligence (AI) today. The following two businesses are well situated to capture a larger share of a generative AI industry that will generate over $1.3 trillion in annual revenue by 2032, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Consider buying their shares today, and you could profit alongside these rising AI stars as they fulfill their tremendous growth potential.The benefits of big data can seem small unless you have the tools to analyze key information quickly and effectively. Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) prized machine-learning solutions help its customers derive valuable insights from their data in real time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
