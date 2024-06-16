|
16.06.2024 09:35:00
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You a Millionaire
"We've seen a lot of exciting waves of technology in our industry -- the cloud, social, mobile -- but this AI wave is going be the biggest that anyone has ever seen." -- Salesforce CEO Marc BenioffThe artificial intelligence (AI) boom is set to be an enormously lucrative opportunity for savvy investors. Here are two AI leaders who are particularly well-positioned to deliver fortune-building gains to their shareholders in the coming years.Generative AI model makers like OpenAI get a lot of attention, but the best AI investments are likely to be the analytics all-stars that can use AI to help companies make the most of their data. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) provides elite machine-learning technology and a game-changing new AI platform that can do just that.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
