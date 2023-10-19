19.10.2023 15:00:00

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar Like Nvidia

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) could be one of the most impactful technology megatrends of our lifetimes, with analysts at Bloomberg expecting it to become a $1.3 trillion market as more companies build large language models and other applications. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) can unlock significant revenue potential by developing the hardware and infrastructure other enterprises need to build these demanding platforms. Let's discuss what this could mean for investors.Up by 62% so far this year, AMD's stock has richly rewarded investors -- although not quite as much as its rival Nvidia, which soared 200%. While the computer chip company historically focused on lower-margin central processing units (CPUs), which help run laptops and personal computers, its investments in AI-capable chips, called "accelerators," could help set the stage for impressive long-term gains.

