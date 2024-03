2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now and Hold for Decades

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly permeating all aspects of our daily lives, changing the way we work and live. With AI-driven solutions helping businesses gain a competitive edge by improving productivity and driving cost efficiencies, the technology has also emerged as a major investment theme.Investors do not need boatloads of cash to venture into AI stocks. A stake of only $200 (as long as it isn't required to pay bills or for other contingencies), if invested smartly in select AI stocks, can help create long-term wealth.Here's why Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) can be attractive opportunities for investors with limited capital.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel