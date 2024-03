2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks You May Regret Not Buying Right Now Before They Soar 31% to 88%

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already driving solid growth for many companies involved in the proliferation of this technology, such as semiconductor companies whose chips are being deployed for AI training and inference applications. At the same time, there are many companies busy integrating AI into their products and services so that they can arm their customers with more productive tools and grow their businesses.Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are two companies that fit the above description. Let's take a closer look at how these two tech stocks can deliver healthy long-term gains to investors thanks to AI.AI has already started contributing to chipmaker Marvell Technology's top line as major cloud service providers are turning toward the company to make custom chips. Marvell specializes in making application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) based on advanced 3-nanometer (nm) and 5nm process nodes, which are deployed in data centers, automotive, and telecommunications, among others.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel