2 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks Down 84% and 92% to Buy Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) has filtered into many facets of daily life. It powers streaming content recommendations and online shopping suggestions. It allows search engines to decipher the intent behind complex questions. And it helps brands target marketing material and provide personalized customer experiences. But those innovations are just the beginning.By 2030, AI could add trillions of dollars to global economic output by supercharging human efficiency and productivity.Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) currently trade 92% and 84% off their highs, respectively, but both AI stocks could produce market-crushing returns in the years ahead.