03.02.2023 13:25:00
2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a fascinating technology whose potential hasn't been fully discovered. Incredible programs like ChatGPT have already passed the bar and U.S. medical licensing exam, but other, more practical uses of AI are already available for businesses to utilize. Two companies that utilize AI at the core of their software are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Each stock has a huge runway, and investors should consider these two stocks to fill out the AI investment niche in their portfolio. Read on to find out why.CrowdStrike utilizes AI to improve its cybersecurity software continuously. By analyzing trillions of signals weekly, CrowdStrike harnesses AI's power in a machine learning model to determine what activity is normal, an anomaly, or a threat. When one customer is attacked, it uses that information to improve the protection of all CrowdStrike clients, preventing an attacker from exploiting the same weakness twice.Continue reading
