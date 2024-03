2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

The artificial intelligence (AI) market exploded last year. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT reignited interest in the technology and highlighted just how far AI had come.The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector is up 51% year over year, fueled almost entirely by excitement over AI. And the market's potential suggests it's nowhere near hitting its ceiling.Data from Grand View Research shows the AI market hit a valuation nearing $200 billion last year and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030. For reference, that trajectory will see the industry reach nearly $2 trillion by the decade's end.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel