2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are still must-owns right now. The industry is rapidly changing, and new technologies and initiatives are being announced daily. However, some of the best AI stocks aren't the ones you've never heard of; they've been doing it for quite some time.Among my top artificial intelligence picks that are also familiar names are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Both companies have been involved with AI for some time, and both are working to implement it into their core offerings.These are much more surefire investments than the latest and greatest AI companies, yet they can still provide excellent returns for shareholders.