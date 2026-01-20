:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.01.2026 07:00:00
2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2026 That Could Be Better Picks Than Nvidia
At first glance, contemplating stocks that could do better than Nvidia may seem at odds with current trends in tech. Nvidia is the undisputed leader of the lucrative artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator market. With the AI chip market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% through 2030, Nvidia is likely to continue outperforming the market.Unfortunately for Nvidia, at a $4.6 trillion market cap, doubling the stock price once would take the market cap to $9.2 trillion. This is significant, as Nvidia is the only company whose market cap ever exceeded $5 trillion.Thus, investors may want to consider smaller companies that can more easily achieve higher-percentage growth, and to that end, these companies could outperform Nvidia. Here are two to watch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Am Dienstag geht es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.