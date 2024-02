2 Bank Stocks Trading at Bargain Valuations

In recent weeks, bank stocks have been on a tear. The Federal Reserve signaled an intention to stop rate hikes, and many believe rate cuts will soon be on the horizon. That should help banks underwrite more loans at more affordable interest rates.The recent rally pushed up valuations quickly, but a few bargains remain, like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB), which trade at deep discounts to their peers.Have you ever heard of HDFC Bank? Most people haven't, even though its market cap is bigger than that of Citigroup, the next stock on this list.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel