23.08.2023 11:28:00
2 Bargain Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now
Given the run-up in stocks that benefit from booming interest in artificial intelligence (AI), bargains aren't exactly plentiful. But there are a few AI stocks that haven't yet won over investors. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) have both put AI at the forefront, and both stocks look like great deals for long-term investors.Intel stock doesn't look cheap, based on the company's current results. A gloomy PC market has been knocking down Intel's revenue and profit this year, and the company has been losing market share to rival AMD in the server chip market. Based on the average analyst estimate for full-year earnings per share, Intel stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 60.But Intel's bottom line has the potential to soar in the coming years for multiple reasons. First, the PC market is finally starting to bottom out, with inventory levels among Intel's customers largely back to healthy levels. While the PC isn't Intel's best growth opportunity, it remains a core market for the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
