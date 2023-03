2 Bargain-Basement Fertilizer Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Russia's war in Ukraine has impacted global fertilizer supplies, along with grains and other food stocks. It's been great for the bottom lines of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) and Nutrien (NYSE: NTR). But investors have been slow to appreciate their future prospects, leaving both trading for single-digit forward earnings multiples. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall break down the bull case for fertilizer stocks, and why Tyler likes these two in particular. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 12, 2023.Continue reading