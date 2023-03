2 Bargain-Basement Growth Stocks Down 49% and 87% to Buy Before the Nasdaq Rebounds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite dropped into bear market territory in late 2021, and the technology-heavy index is still 30% off its high. That decline has been catastrophic for many growth investors, but there is a silver lining to the situation. The Nasdaq has never failed to recoup its losses from previous bear markets, and many Nasdaq growth stocks are trading at valuations not seen in years.That creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.The first stock worth buying is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The retail giant admittedly struggled last year. Revenue increased only 9% to $514 billion, and the company reported a GAAP loss of $2.7 billion, down from a profit of $33.4 billion in the prior year. But the challenging economy is to blame for those disappointing results. Inflation-fueled softness in consumer spending has hindered top-line growth, and price increases in fuel and electricity have been a headwind to profitability.Continue reading