2 Bargain Basement Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The rising interest rate environment has created headwinds for income stocks, since safer alternatives, like CDs, are more competitive. However, CDs don't provide the opportunity for income growth, which is why you might want to look at 6.1%-yielding Realty Income (NYSE: O) and 5.2%-yielding T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). Both have great dividend histories, high yields, and, just as important, strong businesses. Here's what you need to know.It takes a lot of moxie to trademark a nickname like "The Monthly Dividend Company," but that's exactly what Realty Income has done. While that tells you the dividend is paid monthly, it also expresses the incredible commitment management and the board of directors has to paying that dividend. The dividend, for reference, has been increased for 29 consecutive years at a slow and steady 4.3% rate, on average, over that span.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel