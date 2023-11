2 Bargain Basement Stocks to Buy on the Dip

You can probably find a certificate of deposit (CD) with an interest rate of around 5% today, which is a problem for dividend stocks like real estate investment trusts (REITs). Simply put, that's a lot of yield without having to take on the inherent risk of owning stocks. But with a CD you miss out on the potential for income growth over time, which is why even conservative income investors should have at least some dividend stock exposure. A pullback in REITs has opened up an opportunity to buy industry-leading names like Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG).While rising interest rates have caused some conservative income investors to shift toward options like CDs, that isn't the only headwind higher rates pose to REITs. Buying institutional-level rental properties requires a lot of money and REITs tend to have large payouts, so they have to use stock sales and debt issuances to pay for acquisitions. When rates go up, the costs a REIT faces go up too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel