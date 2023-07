2 Bargain-Basement Stocks to Buy With No Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rally in the market over the past few months has pushed valuations higher. The S&P 500 currently trades at a forward PE approaching 20 times. While that's not necessarily nose-bleed territory, it's not exactly cheap, either. Despite rising valuations, bargain hunters do have some compelling options. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) and Williams (NYSE: WMB) still trade at bargain basement valuations. That's one of the many reasons investors shouldn't hesitate to buy shares.Brookfield Infrastructure grows surprisingly fast for a company that operates boring businesses like pipelines, ports, and petrochemical plants. The global infrastructure operator has grown its funds from operations (FFO) per share at an 11% compound annual rate over the last decade. That's given it the fuel to increase its dividend by an impressive 9% compound annual rate. Continue reading