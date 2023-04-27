2 Bargain Cryptos to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies have gained immense popularity over the past decade, attracting investors from all over the world. However, with excellent profit potential comes significant risk. Cryptos are known for high volatility, making them a risky investment for many. Thus, many investors choose to stick it out in a more traditional 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds, respectively, or some mix of the two that makes sense.That said, it's also true that most investors who have allocated some portion of their portfolio to cryptocurrency (even a small amount) have likely outperformed their more conservative counterparts over the past decade. This high-growth asset class is one that's produced plenty of duds, but also some incredible winners.Additionally, it appears institutional capital is continuing to be selective with how it flows into the crypto sector. Some of the more stable projects with historical track records and consistent price performance over time have gained the lion's share of this pie. Whether that's because of the aforementioned returns this sector has provided, the diversification digital assets provide, or newfound banking concerns, these are reasons investors are looking at the best-quality digital assets out there.