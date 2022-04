2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have fallen 73% and 51%, respectively.As a shareholder myself, I know those losses sting. But it's important to maintain a long-term mindset. Shopify and MercadoLibre are key players in the growing e-commerce industry, and both stocks look like bargains right now.Here's what you should know.Continue reading