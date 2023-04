2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks have been hammered over the past year, and pandemic-era rallies have been undone, as inflation and interest rates have surged. Many of the best investments of 2020 and 2021 have turned into complete disasters.In some cases, this reckoning has simply removed the excesses of the pandemic-era stock market. In other cases, it's created good deals for investors willing to buy and hold through economic uncertainty. For growth investors seeking a bargain, DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) look like great options.Demand for cloud infrastructure is starting to falter as companies big and small look to reduce costs. In his annual letter to shareholders, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned of short-term headwinds facing Amazon Web Services as customers respond to a tough economy with efforts to optimize costs.Continue reading