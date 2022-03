2 Bargain Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been hard for all investors, specifically long-term investors who own tech stocks. The S&P 500 has dropped 12.5% year-to-date, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has slid 18% in the same period. Portfolios of those who bought individual companies have likely been slashed even harder, with plenty of high-growth names down more than 30% in 2022 alone. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) both fit this bill. Sea Limited has lost nearly 60% of its value, while PubMatic has dropped almost 40% in just the beginning months of 2022, leaving many investors worried about what the rest of the year has to hold for the stock market. However, if you are measuring your time horizon in decades, rather than weeks or months, drops in these two companies are potential buying opportunities. Valuations are now cheap, despite the businesses performing well, which is why you might want to load up on shares right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading