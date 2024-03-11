|
11.03.2024 05:59:00
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks With Massive Potential
Even companies with solid prospects sometimes fail to keep pace with the market. When that happens, it's fair to give them a closer look. In some cases, an investment could pay off handsomely in the long run, provided the companies in question have excellent prospects. Can investors find promising stocks that are lagging the market in the current bull run we are experiencing?Yes, and here are two examples: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both companies feature in some of the actively managed ETFs at Ark Invest, the management firm led by Cathie Wood. The famous investor is onto something here. Let's find out why.Exact Sciences' mission is to help eradicate cancer by developing diagnostic products that help patients catch it early and direct physicians toward the best treatment options. The company's best-known product is Cologuard, a non-invasive test for the early detection of colorectal cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer death in the U.S. Though Exact Sciences has made tremendous progress, there is still a massive opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: ATX und DAX leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gibt ab. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.