2 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before They Pop

Being one of the 30 stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average is an honor conferred upon only the most notable and impactful companies. The list changes over time, and news stocks are added for various reasons. Companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) make the list, in part, because both are clearly household names.The problem for these two stocks (and by association the Dow) is these two stocks have been out of favor of late. Long-term investors need to see the potential of such a situation.Walgreens is one of the largest pharmacies in the world, with around 13,000 locations across the United States, Europe, and South America. It has a long and successful history behind it, highlighted by its dividend, which has been increased annually for 48 consecutive years. That puts the company on the cusp of achieving the highly elite Dividend King status. You don't increase a dividend annually for decades on end without doing something right. The dividend yield today is a historically attractive 5.4%.Continue reading