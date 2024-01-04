|
2 Beaten-Down Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip (and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague)
Last year was a challenging one for the energy sector. Lower oil and gas prices, along with higher interest rates, weighed on the sector. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 index lost about 4% on the year, compared to a 24% gain for the broader market index. That sell-off has many energy stocks looking like relatively attractive buying opportunities. However, not all are worth buying after last year's downdraft. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are two that look like great ones to buy on the dip. However, Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) is one energy stock that investors should avoid like the plague, even though its share price is a lot lower these days. Tellurian had a rough 2023. Shares of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility developer plunged 55%. The main factor weighing on the stock was concerns about how it would finance its massive Driftwood LNG export facility and related Driftwood Pipeline Project. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
