2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year's bear market crushed many companies that otherwise have solid businesses and excellent prospects.Take, for instance, medical device giants Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). Neither has escaped the sell-off, and both are lagging the market this year. But there are excellent reasons to think they could recover as early as next year, and even if they don't, patient investors will want to take the opportunity to buy their shares at a discount and hold them for a while.Let's look closer at what makes these companies such excellent options.Continue reading